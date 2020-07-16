New trial dates set for woman of murdering son in Hampton

Julia Tomlin was ruled fit to stand trial. She'll face a jury in April 2021 on charges related to the killing of her 2-year-old son, Noah Tomlin.

HAMPTON, Va. — New trial dates have been arranged for the mother accused of murdering her two-year-old son.

Julia Tomlin will be tried for second-degree murder and felony child neglect starting April 16, 2021.

Tomlin's trial was supposed to take place on March 9 of this year, but her public defender called for a mental competency hearing which postponed the proceeding.

She appeared in court on July 8 via circuit court video for a mental examination where the judge ruled her fit to stand trial.

The trial dates range from April 16 to April 21, 2021. Tomlin, 35, was also charged with unlawful disposal of a body and child abuse.

Before the trial begins, there will be a hearing on July 21 to review her potential for bond.

Tomlin reported her son, Noah Tomlin, missing in June 2019. After a search that lasted nearly 10 days, authorities finally found the two-year-old's body at the Hampton Steam Plant.