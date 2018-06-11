NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man from New York has been sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in prison for a long-term heroin, methamphetamine, and gun-running conspiracy.

Shannon Poulson, 40, imported heroin and methamphetamine into Hampton Roads from out-of-state sources over a three-year period. He sold the drugs or traded them for guns, according to court documents.

The guns were trafficked back to New York where he sold them illicitly for a substantial profit.

