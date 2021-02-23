Shooting under investigation in Norfolk

Norfolk Police shut down a portion of W. Little Creek Road while they gathered evidence. At least one car appeared to have bullet holes in it.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was found shot in Norfolk on Monday night.

Norfolk Police Dispatch says the call came in for shots fired at around 8:39 p.m. on Newport Avenue, near W. Little Creek Road. Officers arrived to find a victim suffering from injuries.

Norfolk Police shut down a portion of W. Little Creek Road while they gathered evidence. At least one car appeared to have bullet holes in it.

There's no word on the victim's condition at this time or if there are any suspects in custody.