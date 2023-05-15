Teenage boy shot in Newport News, has life-threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage boy is badly hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Monday afternoon.
According to Newport News police, someone shot the teen around 3:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of 37th Street, near Roanoke Avenue.
Medics rushed him to the hospital, and police describe his injuries as "life-threatening."
Police are investigating, but there is no suspect information available at this time.
If you know anything that might help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.