Teenage boy shot in Newport News, has life-threatening injuries

According to Newport News police, someone shot the teen around 3:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of 37th Street, near Roanoke Avenue.
Credit: Sarah Hammond, 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage boy is badly hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Monday afternoon.

According to Newport News police, someone shot the teen around 3:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of 37th Street, near Roanoke Avenue.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, and police describe his injuries as "life-threatening."

Police are investigating, but there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything that might help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.

