Teenage boy shot in Newport News, has life-threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage boy is badly hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Monday afternoon.

According to Newport News police, someone shot the teen around 3:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of 37th Street, near Roanoke Avenue.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, and police describe his injuries as "life-threatening."

Police are investigating, but there is no suspect information available at this time.