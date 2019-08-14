NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested a robbery suspect following a standoff in the Lees Mill area of the city.

Officers tried to stop someone wanted for a robbery at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Charles Street.

The person got out of the car and ran away on foot while shooting at officers.

No injuries were reported, but the situation turned into a standoff.

Police released an update at 10:13 p.m. that the suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

There is no further information at this time.