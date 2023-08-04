Man dead in shooting on Nelson Drive in Newport News

It happened Friday afternoon in the 400 block of Nelson Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Nelson Drive around 2:17 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find an adult man outside, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim at this time, nor said if there are any possible suspects or a motive to the shooting.