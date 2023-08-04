Man dead in shooting on Nelson Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide in Newport News.
The Newport News Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Nelson Drive around 2:17 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find an adult man outside, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the victim at this time, nor said if there are any possible suspects or a motive to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you can call the Crime Line anonymously at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500.