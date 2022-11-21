One of three men charged with deadly 2016 shooting in Newport News is found guilty

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in November of 2016.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A jury in Newport News convicted a man on Monday of multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, according to the Office of the Virginia Attorney General.

James Curtis Miles was found guilty of the following charges:

First-degree felony murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of murder

Robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of robbery

Two counts of attempted robbery

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in November of 2016. Newport News police responded to a call for help at 531 Randolph Road.

They found 42-year-old Tommy Jason Strayhorn, who had been shot behind the ear and in the ankle. Strayhorn was taken to the hospital, where he died a few days later.

Miles will be sentenced for the crimes on December 1.

“I’m proud of the role my office played in securing justice for these victims. We are working diligently with local officials to lower violent crime in this community,” Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote in a statement.

Miles is one of three co-defendants in this case. Another co-defendant, Marqui Pittman, was sentenced to 48 years in prison in December of 2021.