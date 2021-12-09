Newport News commercial fisherman sentenced for not paying taxes for nearly a decade

Court records showed that Alfredo Loya Jr. had been evading tax payments for nearly 10 years.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News commercial fisherman is facing prison time after not paying federal income taxes for several years, according to U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber.

A judge sentenced 50-year-old Alfredo Loya Jr. to 15 months in prison after he evaded tax payments for almost 10 years. He owed $148,026 in back taxes.

Loya was an independent contractor for multiple fishing companies across the Hampton Roads area and in other places. Officials said he cashed 71 paychecks from Jan. 1, 2012, through about Dec. 31, 2016, which came up to $840,400.

Loya was aware of what he owed but never filed his tax returns from 2006 to 2008 and 2014 to 2016, prosecutors said.

The tax years that he did not make payments to the IRS for his assessed tax balances were in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2013. The IRS, along with Loya's accountant, informed him about the balances due.

The taxes due from 2014 to 2016 totaled $90,940. According to court records, Loya attributed to an overall tax loss of $238,967.

Although Loya did file tax returns from 2011 to 2013, he did not pay the taxes that were owed.