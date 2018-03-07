RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Hope In-Home Care, LLC, a Newport News-based provider of Medicaid in-home Healthcare services, agreed to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to the Virginia Medicaid Program.

Under the terms of the settlement, Hope will pay a total of $3,345,065.35 to the United States and Virginia. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the Virginia Attorney General's Office alleged multiple fraudulent schemes by Hope from January 2011 to September 2013.

Hope operates facilities in the Newport News -- Williamsburg I-64 corridor, Virginia Beach, Warrenton, Gloucester, King William, King and Queen and Culpeper Counties.

The fraud included Hope employed and submitted claims for uncertified "personal care aides" who were ineligible to provide services, Hope falsified documents and statements in order to qualify ineligible beneficiaries for services, and Hope made false statements in prior authorization requests in order to obtain approval and reimbursement for non-reimbursable “respite services."

Hope also engaged in “phantom billing,” by billing for services that were not performed, and it hired family members of Medicaid beneficiaries as “personal care aides” and submitted ineligible claims for compensation for care provided by those family members.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC