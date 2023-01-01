Police in Newport News investigating early morning shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was left in critical condition after being shot early on New Year's Eve in Newport News.
According to a department spokesperson, police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. Once on scene, officers found an adult male victim with from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital for treatment.
The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3Tips app.