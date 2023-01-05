Newport News substitute judge sentenced for laundering $2.2 million with husband

61-year-old Nosuk Kim was also serving on the Virginia State Bar disciplinary committee when she and her husband stole $2.2 million.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News lawyer who served as a substitute judge was sentenced to more than four years in prison for laundering millions of dollars through contacts in China, and evading her income taxes.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 61-year-old Nosuk Kim was also serving on the Virginia State Bar disciplinary committee when she and her husband stole $2.2 million.

The couple got the money from Kim's husband, who had a fraud scheme involving $7 million in government contracts, according to Jessica Aber, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Beyung Kim was sentenced back in August and was given 58 months (almost five years) in prison.

Because they didn't report gaining the $2.2 million, the government didn't get almost $870,000 in federal taxes.

They used the laundered money to pay off their house and buy other properties.