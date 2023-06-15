Newport News man arrested after gunfire exchanged at Hampton restaurant, police say

Police said the gunfire happened at the Coasters Beach Grill in Hampton on May 19.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Newport News man was arrested after exchanging gunfire with security at a Hampton restaurant in May, police said.

Joshua Curtis Tilfer, 28, was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

He was arrested in North Carolina with help from the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force.

The gunfire happened at the Coasters Beach Grill, located on Buckroe Avenue in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton, on May 19. Police responded around 11 p.m.

According to the Hampton Police Division, Tilfer was trying to enter the restaurant with a gun but wasn't allowed in. He allegedly then pulled out and fired the gun, and security returned gunfire.