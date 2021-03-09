Newport News man arrested in connection to series of Hampton Courts bomb threats

Hampton Police said Marc Mason, 29, of Newport News, is in custody for his connection to a series of bomb threats against the city's court houses.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from March 23, 2021.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to multiple incidents of bomb threats against Hampton City Courts over the past year.

Hampton Police Division said it worked with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force to find the person who was responsible for four bomb threats against the court houses from March to July.

Here are the dates of each incident:

March 9, 2021

March 23, 2021

May 20, 2021

July 29, 2021

Officers said 29-year-old Marc Mason of Newport News is in custody and being charged with four counts of threatening to bomb the city courts on those days. He is being held at the Hampton City Jail.

For the incident that happened on July 29, police said they were called by an unknown person who claimed there was a possible bomb threat against the Hampton General District Court. That's located in the 200 block of North King St.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene then, including Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. They want to take the proper precautions to protect the community. Everyone, including workers, evacuated.

After the threats were made, police did a sweep and said they were no suspicious devices found. The court was able to go back to normal operations.

The criminal investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone who knows anything that could help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.