NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was arrested Monday on child pornography charges.

According to accusations described in the arrest affidavit, 25-year-old Justin Travis Taylor started talking to Jane Doe 1 in May 2018 on Snapchat and Instagram. She told Taylor she was 13-years-old and in eighth grade.

In February 2019, after months of explicit talking online, the teen's mother contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to report the exchanges.

After interviewing the 13-year-old and looking at the communication devices she allegedly used to talk with Taylor, law enforcement got court authorized warrants for multiple online accounts registered to Taylor and Jane Doe 1. After reviewing the accounts, police found that Taylor threatened to kill himself on multiple occasions if the teen did not send him sexually explicit pictures he demanded from her.

The 25-year-old is charged with production of child pornography. If he's found guilty, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Read the full affidavit below:

WARNING: Some language is graphic and may be offensive.