Newport News man charged with Georgia crash that killed 4, injured dozens

Nicholas Dewayne Burist is charged with several counts of vehicular homicide as well as DUI after a deadly pile-up on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Newport News man who was driving a tractor-trailer is charged with several counts of vehicular homicide as well as DUI after a deadly pile-up on Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida state line last week.

Nicholas Dewayne Burist, 43, faces a slew of charges, including DUI and vehicular homicide as a result of the crash.

According to our sister station, First Coast News, a report from the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles indicates that Burist told officials that "everyone was tailgating him" and the vehicle in front of him slammed on its brakes. He said this is what caused him to lose control of the truck he was driving.

However, the report said dashcam video from the truck indicates that there were no vehicles in front of him. According to GSP, the nearest vehicle was roughly 200 yards away.

The report indicates that Burist lost control of the tractor-trailer he was driving and veered into the oncoming northbound lane.

The following four people died during the incident:

Charles Davenport, 37, of Virginia

Michael Hines, 36, of Virginia

Jamie Sloan, 43, of South Carolina

Rylie Sloan, 14, of South Carolina

In total, the report indicates there were 12 people who were hurt or killed in the crash.

Burist was charged with open container violation, seat belt violation, following too closely, improper lane change and/or failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession of less than 1 oz, serious injury by vehicle, and two counts of DUI and five counts of homicide by vehicle.