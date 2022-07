According to the James City County Police Department, the man reportedly had conversations with what he believed to be an 11-year-old girl.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Newport News man was arrested last Friday and charged with the attempted rape of a child under the age of 13.

According to the James City County Police Department, the arrest comes after 42-year-old Christopher Scott Jones had conversations with who he believed to be an 11-year-old girl since March.