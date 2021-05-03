Robbery 'mastermind' | US Attorney charges Newport News man with 12 robberies

“This defendant served as the mastermind of an armed robbery spree that was chilling in its nature and scope,” said acting US Attorney for Eastern Va., Raj Parekh.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday afternoon, the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced it had convicted a robbery "mastermind" of charges related to 12 thefts ranging from Fredericksburg to Virginia Beach.

The release said Christopher Ray Robertson, 36, was convicted of 20 robbery-related charges, including:

conspiracy to commit robbery,

interference with commerce by robbery, and

brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The robberies Robertson was convicted of spanned from 2013 to 2014, and happened at gas stations, convenience stores, retail businesses and restaurants.

The release details Robertson planning, enlisting help, and acting as a lookout for the spree of robberies. Investigators knew of three conspirators, including one person under the age of 18.

The two adult conspirators have since pleaded guilty to their roles in the robberies.

The district's acting US Attorney, Raj Parekh, said Robertson's conviction was a signal that lawbreakers would be held accountable for their actions.

"As demonstrated during the trial, this defendant served as the mastermind of an armed robbery spree that was chilling in its nature and scope," he wrote.