Homicide investigation underway in Newport News

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue Tuesday at around 11 a.m. for a report of a death. That's near the Carver section of the city.

Police haven't released any suspect information or what may have led to Wood's murder. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–247–2500. You can also call the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or through the P3Tips app.