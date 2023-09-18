Newport News man convicted in 2016 murder, armed robbery

Kardara Antonio Miles was found guilty of 1st-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was convicted on several charges stemming from a 2016 murder and armed robbery.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the conviction of Kardara Antonio Miles on Monday for first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

He was one of three defendants in this case, the other two being James Miles and Marqui Pittman.

The incident happened on Nov. 25, 2016, when Tommy Strayhorn was shot during an armed robbery. Police responded to 531 Randolph Road and found Strayhorn, who had been shot behind the ear and in the ankle.

Strayhorn was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

In December 2021, a Newport News jury convicted Pittman of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery. In August 2022, he was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

In November 2022, James Miles was convicted of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery. In March, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Kardara Antonio Miles' sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2024.