Newport News man pleads guilty to child porn charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.
40-year-old Timothy Desain Jr. admitted on Monday to sharing sexual abuse materials on social media. Prosecutors said the FBI received a tip from the online platform in October of 2021.
An investigation revealed Desain exploited a minor.
He pleaded guilty to the coercion and enticement of a child and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Desain also admitted to embezzling about $35,000.
His sentencing is set for October 3, and he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, with a possible max sentence of life in prison.