Newport News man pleads guilty to child porn charge

40-year-old Timothy Desain Jr. admitted on Monday to sharing sexual abuse materials on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.

40-year-old Timothy Desain Jr. admitted on Monday to sharing sexual abuse materials on social media. Prosecutors said the FBI received a tip from the online platform in October of 2021.

An investigation revealed Desain exploited a minor.

He pleaded guilty to the coercion and enticement of a child and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Desain also admitted to embezzling about $35,000.