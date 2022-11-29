Newport News man pleads guilty to gun charges after being involved in 'straw purchase'

Khalil Rashad Armstrong of Newport News was 20 when he gave his cousin money to buy a specific gun for him. The gun was allegedly used in a shooting that same day.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man and his cousin have pleaded guilty to unlawfully buying a gun that has ties to three area shootings.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said Khalil Rashad Armstrong was 20 when he gave his cousin money to buy a specific gun for him.

Destiny Na'iymah Davis, now 23, was 21 when she lied to buy the gun for Armstrong, the Department of Justice says. That was in February 2021. She won't be sentenced until next week but faces up to five years in prison.

125 days after Davis bought the gun for Armstrong, police picked it up at the scene of a suspected gang shootout.

Investigators ran a forensic report on it, that suggested the gun had been used in two other shootings: one on the same day it was purchased, and another in May that led to property damage.

Armstrong pleaded guilty to being part of the illegal purchase of the gun and using a controlled substance while having the gun and will be sentenced in March 2023.