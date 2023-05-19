Newport News man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography, DOJ says

Richard Jerod Whitley, Jr., 37, was accused of engaging in online trading of child sexual abuse material comprised of thousands of images.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday.

Richard Jerod Whitley, Jr., 37, was accused of engaging in online trading of child sexual abuse material comprised of thousands of images. He was a school bus driver and school aide at North Elementary School in Colonial Heights, according to the DOJ.

Whitley pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.