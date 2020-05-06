Newport News man sentenced after robbing Lyft driver, pizza delivery driver, gas station

Darrell Pittman was sentenced to 21 years in prison after robbing a Lyft driver, a Papa John's pizza delivery driver and a gas station clerk at gunpoint.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man will spend more than 20 years behind bars for his role in a string of armed robberies in Hampton, Newport News and Richmond.

During the Hampton and Newport News robberies, Pittman stole cars and led police on high-speed chases through residential neighborhoods.

In an unsealed indictment, prosecutors alleged that Pittman approached a Papa John's employee around July 25, 2018, and used force and violence to take money, pizza, and property from the employee.

He and four other people were also involved in a crash in January 2019 after a shoplifting incident at a Kohl's department store in Chesapeake that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old woman.

Pittman ended up escaping and became the subject of a days-long manhunt in Hampton Roads until he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals working alongside ATF officials and Newport News police.

He was charged last year with interference with commerce by robbery, and with brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.