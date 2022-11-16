Newport News man gets over 6 years for having guns, selling cocaine

Authorities found several guns, including a reportedly stolen AR-15-style rifle, and other drugs in the man's home.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for having several guns while selling cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Dillard Jamar Booker manufactured, sold and distributed cocaine since at least March of 2021.

After an undercover operation, authorities got a search warrant and found several guns, including a reportedly stolen AR-15-style rifle, and other drugs in Brooker's home.