NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced on Thursday to one and a half years in prison for straw purchasing a firearm.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Treyshard Jackson-Cooper was introduced to a person from a Maryland Bike Crew who asked him to purchase a firearm for him, specifically a Glock, Model 30, semi-automatic pistol.

In October 2018, Jackson-Cooper went to Superior Pawn, a licensed dealer of firearms, located in Hampton, and purchased the requested firearm. During the transaction, Jackson-Cooper completed an ATF Form 4473.

Question 11(a) on ATF Form 4473 asks whether the individual filling out the form is the “actual transferee/buyer of the firearm.” Jackson-Cooper answered this question in the affirmative, though he subsequently admitted that he was not and knew he was not the actual transferee/buyer at the time he purchased the firearm and filled out the form.

