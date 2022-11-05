x
Crime

Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NNPD said the victim and suspect in the shooting knew each other.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. 

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. 

Once there, officers located a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to a hospital for care, and upon further investigation, the department learned of a suspect. 

The suspect was taken into custody, and the victim and suspect know each other, the department said. 

The investigation into the situation was ongoing Saturday. 

