x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

TSA stops Newport News man from carrying loaded gun on plane in Richmond airport

The man's .40 caliber handgun was loaded with four bullets, and one of them was in the gun's chamber, TSA said.
Credit: TSA Photo
Newport News, Virginia man stopped from bringing gun onto plane at Richmond International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was stopped with a gun in Richmond International Airport on Monday.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said he had a handgun in his carry-on bag, and it triggered the alarm in the security x-ray machine.

Farbstein said his .40 caliber handgun was loaded with four bullets, and one of them was in the gun's chamber.

When the alarm went off, airport police came and confiscated the gun. The man, whose name wasn't shared, was cited for weapons violations.

RELATED: Man caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport

Chuck Burke, TSA's federal security director for the Richmond airport, said he appreciated the work of his team Monday.

“Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder to other gun owners to check their carry-on bags to ensure that they do not have a firearm or any ammunition among their carry-on items when they travel by air," he said.

You can transport your gun by plane, but you have to send them through checked baggage.

The guns have to be unloaded, follow certain packaging rules, and you have to tell the airline ticket counter that you're transporting a gun. Those rules help keep people safe.

You can find the full guidelines on the TSA's website.

RELATED: 20 bullets, one in chamber | Chesapeake man stopped with gun, extra ammo at Norfolk Int'l Airport

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot in Chesapeake during argument

Before You Leave, Check This Out