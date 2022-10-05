TSA stops Newport News man from carrying loaded gun on plane in Richmond airport

The man's .40 caliber handgun was loaded with four bullets, and one of them was in the gun's chamber, TSA said.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was stopped with a gun in Richmond International Airport on Monday.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said he had a handgun in his carry-on bag, and it triggered the alarm in the security x-ray machine.

Farbstein said his .40 caliber handgun was loaded with four bullets, and one of them was in the gun's chamber.

When the alarm went off, airport police came and confiscated the gun. The man, whose name wasn't shared, was cited for weapons violations.

Chuck Burke, TSA's federal security director for the Richmond airport, said he appreciated the work of his team Monday.

“Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder to other gun owners to check their carry-on bags to ensure that they do not have a firearm or any ammunition among their carry-on items when they travel by air," he said.

You can transport your gun by plane, but you have to send them through checked baggage.