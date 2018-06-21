NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News McDonald's was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

According to police, the McDonald's in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue was robbed around 9:40 p.m. The suspect walked up to the drive-thru window, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen running north on Jefferson Avenue.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact police at 1-88-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC