Newport News woman will spend 37 years in prison for stabbing her children, killing infant

Sarah Ganoe pleaded guilty in June to several charges, including second-degree murder, child abuse and assault, according to online court documents.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman who admitted to stabbing her two children and killing one of them in 2021 will spend 37 years behind bars.

Sarah Ganoe pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, malicious assault and two counts of child abuse with serious injury, according to online court documents. At a hearing on Sept. 8, she recieved the following sentence:

40 years, 16 suspended (24 to serve consecutively) for 2nd degree murder

49 years, 36 suspended (13 to serve consecutively) for malicious assault

10 years each, all suspended for 2 counts of child abuse

The charges stem from an incident on May 10, 2021, in the 300 block of Hilltop Drive. Court documents reveal Ganoe stabbed her infant son, Zell Howard, to death and critically injured her 8-year-old daugher, Winter Ganoe.

Ganoe sent a voice text to her fiancé, John Howard, telling him the house would be bloody when he got home. Howard rushed home and called 911, beating paramedics to the scene. He found Ganoe, Zell and Winter on the bed in the master bedroom.

The baby died at the scene after paramedics tried to save him.