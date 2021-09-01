Two Portsmouth suspects arrested, charged with April murder in Newport News

Newport News police said one suspect was arrested in July, and the other in September.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from April 28, 2021.

The Newport News Police Department said two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in April.

Back on April 28, officials received a call for a shooting at a hotel in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Darrius Brown Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, two Portsmouth men have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Karim Deshawn Strothers Chalk, 18, was arrested on July 29 and is being charged with one count each 2nd-degree murder, conspiracy/murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Sept. 1, another suspect was arrested in Portsmouth. However, because he was a juvenile when the crime was committed, his name has not been released.