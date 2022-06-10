Newport News police officer arrested for alleged crimes against children

The Federal Bureau of Investigation took Sgt. Michael Covey into custody Friday morning and took him to Norfolk to appear in court.

NORFOLK, Va. — Federal agents arrested a Newport News police officer for alleged crimes against children Friday morning, according to police.

Sgt. Michael Covey was taken into custody at the Newport News Police Department headquarters. He was charged with one count of crimes against children and taken to Norfolk to appear in federal court.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told the police department of the ongoing investigation into Covey Thursday afternoon.

Covey has been with the police department for about 16 years and was most recently assigned to the Special Operations K-9 Division.