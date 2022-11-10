Two in custody following bank robbery in Newport News

Police say a man and a woman robbed the Old Point National Bank on Jefferson Avenue Thursday morning.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say two suspects have been detained following a robbery at a Newport News bank on Thursday morning.

The robbery happened around 9:14 a.m. at the Old Point National Bank, which is located in the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue. A bank employee told arriving officers that a man and woman entered the bank and demanded cash.

They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers spotted the suspects near the Hampton Roads Center Parkway and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and they were taken into custody. No one was hurt.

Police have not identified either suspect at this time.