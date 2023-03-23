Newport News police confiscate more than $2M in drugs, guns from 'pop-up' market

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police say officers confiscated more than $2 million in drugs and firearms at a "pop-up" market on Wednesday night.
According to NNPD, officers were met by two armed security guards outside of the market located in the 10500 block of Jefferson Avenue. That's in the Sedgefield section of the city.
Once officers were inside, they reportedly seized the following:
- Six firearms
- 205 pounds of marijuana
- 309 pounds of THC-infused edibles
- 34 pounds of “wax” / liquid THC
- Two pounds of mushrooms
- Approximately $10,000 in cash
According to police, the drugs seized have a street value of nearly $2.5 million.
Police also charged the following four people:
- Jason Chamblee, 40, of Hampton: Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Shakeal Heard, 30, of Hampton: Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Joseph Holley, 32, of James City County: Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Terrence Wynne, 37, of Newport News: Possession of Firearm With Threaded Barrel
In all, police say roughly 60 people were detained during the investigation. Aside from the four people who were charged, the remainder were released pending the outcome of the investigation.