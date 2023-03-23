Newport News police confiscate more than $2M in drugs, guns from 'pop-up' market

In all, police say roughly 60 people were detained during the investigation and four people were charged.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police say officers confiscated more than $2 million in drugs and firearms at a "pop-up" market on Wednesday night.

According to NNPD, officers were met by two armed security guards outside of the market located in the 10500 block of Jefferson Avenue. That's in the Sedgefield section of the city.

Once officers were inside, they reportedly seized the following:

Six firearms

205 pounds of marijuana

309 pounds of THC-infused edibles

34 pounds of “wax” / liquid THC

Two pounds of mushrooms

Approximately $10,000 in cash

According to police, the drugs seized have a street value of nearly $2.5 million.

Police also charged the following four people:

Jason Chamblee, 40, of Hampton: Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Shakeal Heard, 30, of Hampton: Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Joseph Holley, 32, of James City County: Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Terrence Wynne, 37, of Newport News: Possession of Firearm With Threaded Barrel