Newport News police find man shot, killed in South Morrison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday night, the Newport News Police Department found a man shot and killed in the 600 block of Antrim Drive, in the South Morrison area.
A tweet from the department said calls about a shooting in that area came in around 8:20 p.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man outside who had been shot. Police said he was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital.
The man has not yet been publicly identified by police. There was no word, initially, about possible suspects.
Police were still at the scene investigating around 9:30 p.m.
If you know anything about the shooting, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Tipsters can stay anonymous, and information that lead to an arrest may make the caller eligible for a reward.