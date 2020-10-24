Newport News police find man shot, killed in South Morrison

When officers got to the scene, they found a man outside who had been shot. Police said he was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday night, the Newport News Police Department found a man shot and killed in the 600 block of Antrim Drive, in the South Morrison area.

A tweet from the department said calls about a shooting in that area came in around 8:20 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man outside who had been shot. Police said he was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

The man has not yet been publicly identified by police. There was no word, initially, about possible suspects.

Police were still at the scene investigating around 9:30 p.m.