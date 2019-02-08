NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said two men are killed after a shooting Thursday night.

Emergency Communications said they received the 911 call around 10:20 p.m. about the incident in the 900-block of Forest Lake Court, in the Heritage Forest apartment complex.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers found a second victim, an 18-year-old, who was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation, and there is no additional information to release at this time.

Police said the victims’ identity will be released after proper notification of next of kin.