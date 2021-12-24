Newport News Police investigate shooting death

Officers were called to the 300 block of Roseman Court, where they found a man in his mid-20s who had been seriously hurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Dec. 21, 2021.

A man was killed Thursday night after being shot in Newport News.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers were called to the 300 block of Roseman Court just before 10 p.m., where they found a man in his mid-20s who was hurt.

They took him to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.

Police haven't shared the man's name yet.

Just before midnight, detectives and forensic investigators were still at the scene of the crime, trying to figure out who might have pulled the trigger.

They didn't share any suspect information.