Newport News police investigate social media threat against Menchville-Heritage football game

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating social media posts that indicate a threat against a high school football game this week.
The posts mention the Menchville-Heritage game that kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday at Todd Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., but yesterday, school officials decided to move it up to 5 p.m.
Police say they always have at least 15 school security officers, six police officers, one police commander, and usually two sheriff's deputies at all games.
Additionally, police say everyone has to go through metal detectors and all bags are searched before attendees can bring them into the stadium.