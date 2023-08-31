Newport News police investigate social media threat against Menchville-Heritage football game

The posts mention the high school football game that kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at Todd Stadium.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating social media posts that indicate a threat against a high school football game this week.

The posts mention the Menchville-Heritage game that kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday at Todd Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., but yesterday, school officials decided to move it up to 5 p.m.

Police say they always have at least 15 school security officers, six police officers, one police commander, and usually two sheriff's deputies at all games.