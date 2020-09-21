Man dies after stabbing on Old Courthouse Way in Newport News

One man is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another is detained.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The victim of a Sunday night stabbing incident died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to the Newport News Police.

A release from the department said the crime was first called in just after 8:30 p.m. Officers rushed to the scene, in the 14500 block of Old Courthouse Way.

Officers said when they got there, they found a man with life-threatening stab wounds. Medics drove the victim to a local hospital, where he died in the early hours of Monday morning.

It was reported to police that an altercation happened inside the residence.

Investigators detained a man at the scene, and early Monday morning, said they were not looking for any other suspects.