Newport News Police investigate three overnight shootings

There were shootings on Brighton Lane, Lucas Creek Road and Youngs Mill Lane.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Through the night of June 14 and the early morning hours of June 15, Newport News Police responded to reports of three shootings in the city.

Around 9:20 p.m., there was a nonfatal shooting in the 1800 block of Brighton Lane.

Then, around 10:15 p.m., there was a call about another nonfatal shooting in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road.

Around midnight, there was a reported shooting on Youngs Mill Lane. Police have not said how many people were involved, or their condition, after that shooting.