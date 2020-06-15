Newport News Police investigate three overnight shootings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Through the night of June 14 and the early morning hours of June 15, Newport News Police responded to reports of three shootings in the city.
Around 9:20 p.m., there was a nonfatal shooting in the 1800 block of Brighton Lane.
Then, around 10:15 p.m., there was a call about another nonfatal shooting in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road.
Around midnight, there was a reported shooting on Youngs Mill Lane. Police have not said how many people were involved, or their condition, after that shooting.
13News Now has reached out for more information about each of the incidents.