NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are working a standoff in the Lees Mill area of the city.

Officers tried to stop someone wanted for a robbery at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Charles Street.

The person got out of the car and ran away on foot while shooting at officers.

No injuries have been reported, but police said it is now a standoff and negotiations are ongoing.

There is no further information at this time.