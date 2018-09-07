NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for a shooting that injured a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old in Newport News on Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 3600 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to a shooting. Once on the scene, officials found a 10-year-old victim with injuries to his head. A stray bullet went into a home and hit the child.

According to a witness, two guys were walking south in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue when an older model four-door vehicle pulled up and fired shots from the vehicle.

Around 9 p.m. the same night, police got a call about a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Ridley Circle. The 16-year-old victim was one of the two males walking down the street when shots were fired. The teen was shot in the left hand.

After continuing to investigate, police arrested 19-year-old Decarlos Ricardo Douglas of the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue. He was charged with two counts of Malicious Wounding, one count of Occupied Building: Maliciously Shoot/Throw and two counts of Firearm: Use in the Commission of a Felony.

Douglas is currently being held on no bond. Police believe the 10-year-old was not the intended target.

No further information has been released at this time.

