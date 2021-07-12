Newport News police search for person accused of robbing, beating up 83-year-old man

Officers said Kevin Lee Bethea, 22, kidnapped a woman one day and brutally assaulted an 83-year-old man another day.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said they are looking for a person who attacked and robbed an 83-year-old man on Friday, July 9.

Officers said Kevin Lee Bethea, 22, also kidnapped a 21-year-old woman on July 7.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the kidnapping was a domestic incident, the Bethea knew the 83-year-old man.

The charges against Bethea are:

Malicious Wounding

Robbery

Abduction by Force/Intimidation

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Investigators released a picture of Bethea, but police said he had shaven his head since the picture had been taken.

Police said they believe Bethea is armed. If you have any information about either incident or where he is, they asked you to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.