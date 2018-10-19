NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police are working to track down a man wanted on a slew of charges.

We're told 30-year-old Earl Wiggins has active warrants out for robbery, abduction, sodomy, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

These charges are all connected to an incident that happened back in May 2018, according to police.

You're encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about Wiggins' whereabouts.

