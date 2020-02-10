x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Newport News Police seeks to identify beauty store burglary suspect

In security images, the male suspect wear all-dark clothing, and carries a blue Soap-N-Suds bag.
Credit: Newport News Police
Beauty shop burglary suspect, Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department sent out a release Friday to ask for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

In security images, the male suspect wear all-dark clothing, and carries a blue Soap-N-Suds bag.

There were several beauty supply store burglaries in the area between September 13 and September 29, but police did not detail which days exactly, or where, the burglaries were.

If you can help investigators with the case, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

Credit: Newport News Police Department
Newport News beauty supply burglary suspect

Related Articles