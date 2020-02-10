Newport News Police seeks to identify beauty store burglary suspect

In security images, the male suspect wear all-dark clothing, and carries a blue Soap-N-Suds bag.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department sent out a release Friday to ask for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

There were several beauty supply store burglaries in the area between September 13 and September 29, but police did not detail which days exactly, or where, the burglaries were.