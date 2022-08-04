Newport News police block off Watkins area road for 'tactical situation'

Police spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum said officers were negotiating with someone on Lyon Drive. Officers blocked off the road for the situation.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is working a "tactical situation" in the Watkins area of the city.

Around noon, police spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum said officers were negotiating with someone on Lyon Drive. She couldn't give any more details at the time.

Police Chief Steve Drew told 13News Now he'll be able to give updates soon.

In the meantime, police officers have blocked off Lyon Drive at the corner of Harpersville Road. People are asked to avoid the area.