Newport News police ask for tips about March hit-and-run that hurt girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Investigators in Newport News are asking for any tips people can give about a hit-and-run crash that hurt a girl on March 4.
On April 1, the department first tweeted about the crash. They said that night, around 8:30 p.m., a car hit a teen girl on Jefferson Avenue, south of Harpersville Road. Then, the driver fled the scene.
The girl was hurt but expected to live.
Now, officers are looking for the driver of a white vehicle of unknown shape that fled north on Jefferson Avenue.
If you know anything that can help the police department, call Newport News police at 757-247-2500 or submit a tip online. Crime Line tipsters can stay anonymous, and your information could be worth a cash reward.