Newport News police ask for tips about March hit-and-run that hurt girl

On March 4, around 8:30 p.m., a car hit a teen girl and drove off in the area of Jefferson Avenue, south of Harpersville Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Investigators in Newport News are asking for any tips people can give about a hit-and-run crash that hurt a girl on March 4.

On April 1, the department first tweeted about the crash.

The girl was hurt but expected to live.

Now, officers are looking for the driver of a white vehicle of unknown shape that fled north on Jefferson Avenue.