Newport News police deal with back-to-back robberies; one person in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police officers dealt with two robberies almost back-to-back Friday morning.
A police sergeant told 13News Now the first one happened at the CVS on the corner of Oyster Point Road and Warwick Boulevard. That was reported a few minutes after 7 a.m.
Then, around 7:30 a.m., people called for help about a robbery at the Marathon gas station in the 11700 block of Jefferson Ave.
Investigators put out a description of a possible suspect vehicle as they were inspecting the scenes, and the sergeant said an officer in another precinct saw that vehicle.
After initiating a traffic stop, officers took someone into custody as a suspect. The police department hasn't shared who that person is, yet.
By 9:30 a.m., the CVS was reopened for business.
The robberies remain under investigation. If you know anything that could help police officers as they look into these robberies, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.