Newport News police deal with back-to-back robberies; one person in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police officers dealt with two robberies almost back-to-back Friday morning.

A police sergeant told 13News Now the first one happened at the CVS on the corner of Oyster Point Road and Warwick Boulevard. That was reported a few minutes after 7 a.m.

Then, around 7:30 a.m., people called for help about a robbery at the Marathon gas station in the 11700 block of Jefferson Ave.

Investigators put out a description of a possible suspect vehicle as they were inspecting the scenes, and the sergeant said an officer in another precinct saw that vehicle.

After initiating a traffic stop, officers took someone into custody as a suspect. The police department hasn't shared who that person is, yet.

By 9:30 a.m., the CVS was reopened for business.