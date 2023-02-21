Murder investigation underway in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.
The Newport News Police Department said officers called to the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue just after 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. That's where police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
There is no word on any possible suspects at this time or what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.