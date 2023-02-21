Murder investigation underway in Newport News

The Newport News Police Department said officers called to the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue just after 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.

The Newport News Police Department said officers called to the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue just after 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. That's where police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time or what may have led to the shooting.