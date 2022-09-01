Police sergeant guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting of Newport News man

Albin Pearson had been charged with second-degree murder but a jury found him guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police sergeant was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a man who had a misdemeanor charge of abusing the 911 system.

Albin Pearson had been charged with second-degree murder and multiple firearms and assault charges. Following a trial, a jury found him guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter -- a felony -- and a misdemeanor charge of illegal entry. He was acquitted on all other charges.

In December of 2019, Newport News police responded to the home of Henry Kistler Berry III, to arrest him for allegedly abusing the city's 911 system. Police had said that during a struggle, Berry used a stun gun on two or three officers before he was shot by Pearson.

Pearson, along with Officer Dwight Pitterson, were later charged in Berry's killing. Court records show Pitterson was acquitted of all charges, including malicious wounding, following a trial in September 2021.