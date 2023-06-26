Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound. Newport News PD said his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot Monday night, the Newport News Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of 16th Street shortly before 8 p.m., in the area of the Stuart Gardens Apartments. When they arrived found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency responders took the man to the hospital for treatment.

There's no word at this time on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.